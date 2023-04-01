Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $144,125.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PRVA stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

