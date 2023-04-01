ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 1,034,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFF remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

