Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Up 0.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.58. Approximately 914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

Prosus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

