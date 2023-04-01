Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,547.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,034. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

