Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $1,631.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,631.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group cut shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Puma from GBX 3,620 ($44.48) to GBX 3,180 ($39.07) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.01.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.