Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CPG opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.