Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.