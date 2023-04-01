Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

