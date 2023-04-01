Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Decreased by Analyst

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after acquiring an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

