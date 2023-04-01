QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $699.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00201002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,533.26 or 0.99977207 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186532 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $255.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

