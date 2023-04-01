Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.48. 919,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,617. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

