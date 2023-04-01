Radiant Logistics’ (RLGT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLGT. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

