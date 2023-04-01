Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.
Randstad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. 16,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Randstad has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.52.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
About Randstad
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.