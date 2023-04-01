Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. 16,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Randstad has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

About Randstad

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.2508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.71%.

(Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.