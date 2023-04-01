Raydium (RAY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.35 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $51.73 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,096,327 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

