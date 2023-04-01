ReddCoin Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $32,436.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

