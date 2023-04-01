Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.67. 866,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

