Relay Token Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $1,211.77 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

