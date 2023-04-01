renBTC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $245,488.66 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. renBTC has a market cap of $119.76 million and $245,488.66 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $33,454.78 or 1.17517816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

