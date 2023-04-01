Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

