RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,577 shares of company stock valued at $201,051. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading

