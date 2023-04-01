RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 48,577 shares of company stock worth $201,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

