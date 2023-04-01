RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

