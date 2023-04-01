RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 580 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.81. 3,009,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

