RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.26. 2,015,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

