RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Genuine Parts makes up about 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 799,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.