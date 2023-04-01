RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $181,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. 5,167,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

