RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

