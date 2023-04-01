RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $412.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.15 and its 200 day moving average is $405.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

