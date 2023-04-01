RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC owned about 2.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,788. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.