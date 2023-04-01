RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 156,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 596,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 747,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,963. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.