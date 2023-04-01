RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

