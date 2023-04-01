Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,871. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,619 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

