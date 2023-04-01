Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,789.78

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $21,789.78 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00201035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,404.78 or 1.00015182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00260518 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,533.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

