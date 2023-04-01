Robinson plc (RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 21st

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Robinson Price Performance
RBN opened at GBX 100 ($1.23) on Friday. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 74.87 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.60. The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Robinson
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.