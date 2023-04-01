Robinson plc (RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 21st

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robinson Price Performance

RBN opened at GBX 100 ($1.23) on Friday. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 74.87 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.60. The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

