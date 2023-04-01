Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 95,352 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after buying an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after buying an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. 1,826,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.