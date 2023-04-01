Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 5,071,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,554. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

