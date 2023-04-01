Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

