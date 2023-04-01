Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 467 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,223. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.