Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,593 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. 3,069,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

