Rockland Trust Co. Sells 192,987 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,987 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 4.27% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 113,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

