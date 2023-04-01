Rockland Trust Co. Sells 529 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.6 %

SHW traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.77. 1,484,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

