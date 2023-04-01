Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.58. 591,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,075. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

