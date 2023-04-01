RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $100.56 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $100.56 million and $37,859.47 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $28,299.31 or 0.99802800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00325795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00074347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00545870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00440872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.64062603 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 28,638.74072987 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,590.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

