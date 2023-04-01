Rune (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Rune has a market capitalization of $30,829.37 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005538 BTC on major exchanges.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.58873165 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

