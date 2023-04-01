Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.