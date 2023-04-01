Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

