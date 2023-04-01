Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Stories

