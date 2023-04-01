Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 305,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 327,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

