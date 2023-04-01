Saxon Interests Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

