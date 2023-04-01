Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

