SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 814.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBFFF remained flat at $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.