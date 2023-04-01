SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 814.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBFFF remained flat at $14.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. SBM Offshore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.06.
About SBM Offshore
