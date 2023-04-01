Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,426. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

